Metronomy Postpones Shows: 'It Doesn't Make Sense For Us To Come'

Metronomy has joined a growing list of acts scrapping tour plans this year.

The English electronic music group said it is postponing its North American tour due because “right now, it doesn’t make sense for us to come.”

In a message to fans on Instagram, Metronomy explained: “Touring [North] America is one of the most exhausting and expensive things a band can do … you start weighing up the time you spend on the road against the time you spend with loved ones at home.

“We’ve had an incredibly busy year of gigs and festivals and now need to afford some of the same time and attention to our home lives.”

The group apologized for the short notice but rescheduled seven shows – including Montreal’s MTELUS on May 5 and Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on May 6.

“We hope you understand that moving the tour really isn’t something we want to do, but it’s the most sensible thing for us to do right now,” read the message.

Earlier this week, Santigold scrapped a tour that was due to begin on Oct. 9, citing high costs and the toll on her mental health. British singers Arlo Parks and Sam Fender also pulled the plug on tour dates, citing their mental health.

In July, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes cancelled the remaining dates on his Wonder tour to “take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”