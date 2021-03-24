MGK, Travis Barker Cover 'A Girl Like You'

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have put a dark spin on the Edwyn Collins track “A Girl Like You.”

The duo’s version can be heard in the trailer for streaming series Paradise City. No information on an official release of the full song has been announced.

Barker co-wrote, co-produced and played on MGK’s most recent album, Tickets to my Downfall.

Collins released “A Girl Like You,” which samples the drum track from Len Barry’s 165 song “1-2-3,” in 1994 and it became a hit after being included in the soundtrack of the movie Empire Records.

Listen to the song in the Paradise City trailer below: