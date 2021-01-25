Miami's Ultra Music Festival Cancelled For 2nd Year

The popular Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19.

The event, which draws top DJs from around the world, was scheduled to take place March 26 to 28 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. It has been bumped to March 25 to 27, 2022.

Ultra Music Festival was hit with a class action lawsuit last May from ticket holders who were denied refunds. Organizers had said that tickets purchased for the 2020 edition of the festival could be used in 2021 or 2022. According to law firm Sauder Schelkopf, the case was ordered to arbitration in November.

Following the 2019 edition of Ultra – which was forced out of Bayfront Park and staged at Virginia Key – organizers threatened to ditch Miami for “a new South Florida location.”