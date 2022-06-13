Michael Bublé Announces Canadian Tour

Michael Bublé announced he is hitting the road this fall and performing in 11 cities across Canada.

The B.C. singer will kick off the Canadian leg of his Higher Tour in Vancouver on Oct. 1, followed by stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax and Moncton.

Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour, in support of his latest album Higher, is the first in Canada since 2019, when Bublé played 11 shows in nine cities. For fans in Halifax and Moncton, the announcement is welcome news – Bublé postponed May 2020 shows in the two cities to March 2021 and then postponed them again.

Higher Tour

Oct. 1 - Vancouver - BC - Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 - Calgary - AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 5 - Edmonton - AB - Rogers Place

Oct. 7 - Winnipeg - MB - Canada Life Centre

Oct. 12 - Toronto - ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 14 - Ottawa - ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 15 - Hamilton - ON - FirstOntario Centre

Oct. 18 - Montreal - QC - Bell Centre

Oct. 19 - Quebec - QC - Centre Videotron

Oct. 21 - Halifax - NS - Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 22 - Moncton - NB - Avenir Centre