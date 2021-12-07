Michael Bublé Announces Las Vegas Shows

Michael Bublé has announced a run of shows in Las Vegas next spring.

The Canadian crooner will perform April 27, 29 and 30 and May 4, 6 and 7 at the new 5,000-seat Resorts World Theatre with a full orchestra.

“As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level,” Bublé said, in a release. “I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 1 pm ET.

Bublé’s shows are timed for the release of his ninth album – and first since 2018.