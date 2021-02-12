Michael Bublé Predicts Return To Concerts Will Be 'Emotional'

Michael Bublé says he is working on a new album and looking forward to being able to step on a stage again.

“It's always a nice feeling to create,” the 45-year-old Canadian singer told Travel+Leisure, “whether it’s original songs or my own take on songs of the past.

“I love music and it brings me so much joy to be able to surprise and delight the listeners out there.”

Bublé has not released new music since 2018's ❤️.

Bublé said he has missed “bringing joy to people who were kind enough to buy tickets and join me for a night of fun. I don't care where it is, I just want to be connected with all those beautiful human beings again.”

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the crooner predicted the return of live concerts will be an emotional moment for everyone.

“There’s going to be concerts that you just have thousands of people crying … myself included,” he said. “It’s going to be a really touching and emotional experience to have come through this as a nation, as a species, to sort of hold each other and cry with each other and celebrate with each other.

“I can’t wait for that moment.”