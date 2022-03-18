Michael Bublé Shares Awkward Question From His Son

Michael Bublé says his young son wanted to see first-hand how babies are made.

Last month, the 46-year-old Canadian singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato shared the news with the world that they are expecting baby No. 4 with a reveal at the end of the video for Bublé’s song “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

But, the pair told their children Noah, Elias and Vida a couple of months earlier.

“We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, you know, ‘Mommy has a baby in her tummy and you’re going to have a little brother or sister,’” Bublé recalled, during an appearance on The View.

“And my 5-year-old, Eli, was just distraught. We said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and made the baby?’” (Elias is, in fact, 6 years old.)

Bublé admitted he still doesn’t know how to answer the boy’s question. “Obviously, they have no concept of how physically it happen,” he said. “It’s really cute. It’s just so sweet. They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and they have the baby, so he just wants to be invited.”

Bublé and Lopilato, who were married in 2011, might not stop at four children. In 2015, the singer told People they would “really love” to have five kids. “And if we can’t do it naturally, then we’ll do it another way – we’ll adopt.” That's a process Elias can watch.