Michael Bublé Shares Details Of New Album 'Higher'

Canada’s Michael Bublé has announced his new album Higher will be out March 25 – and he is previewing it with the lead single “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

Higher is the 46-year-old B.C. native’s 11th studio album and his first in three years.

“This time out, I opened myself up completely to trying new things,” Bublé said, in a release. "I dug deeper while working and surrounding myself with the greatest music makers on the planet with gigantic imaginations.”

He added: ”Whether it was sitting down to write with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, recording three songs in one day with my pal Bob Rock along with 40 of the most amazing musicians off the studio floor who hadn’t played music in 15 months, dancing around laughing and crying in my underwear in my home studio when a song sounded just right, every moment felt magical or that the universe was conspiring to bring me to this moment in time 20 years into this amazing ride I’ve been on.

“I have never been more excited after completing an album.”

The collection was produced by Bublé’s fellow Canadians Greg Wells and Bob Rock with frequent collaborator Alan Chang as well as Jason ‘Spicy G’ Goldman and Paul McCartney.

Higher includes collaborations with Willie Nelson (“Crazy”) and covers of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me” and a version of “Smile” featuring a gospel choir.