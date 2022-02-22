Michael Bublé, Wife Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting baby No. 4!

The pregnancy was revealed at the end of the video for Bublé’s new song “I’ll Never Not Love You,” which premieres Tuesday.

The final moments of the video are a callback to Bublé’s 2009 “Haven’t Met You Yet” video, which starred Lopilato as his love interest.

This past weekend, Bublé tweeted: “‘Haven't Met You Yet’ was the beautiful start of a true romance. 10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel ‘I’ll Never Not Love You.’”

The 46-year-old Canadian singer and Lopilato, 34, were married in 2011 and are parents to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6 and daughter Vida, 3.