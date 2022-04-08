Michael Bublé Wins Canadian Screen Award

Michael Bublé won a Canadian Screen Award on Thursday for playing himself in an episode of JANN.

The 46-year-old B.C. singer, who appeared in the Season 3 finale of the Canadian series, was named the winner of the Best Guest Performance, Comedy.

The episode, entitled “No Drama,” aired last November. In it, Bublé rides his bicycle to Jann Arden’s home to express his love for her à la John Cusack in the 1989 flick Say Anything.

Bublé’s wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, was on set to tell him when he was “over-acting.”

It wasn’t Bublé’s first acting gig. In the late ‘90s he had bit parts in several Vancouver-shot projects, including The X-Files, the TV movie Death Game and the feature Duets. He went on to have a role in the 2001 comedy Totally Blonde and the Canadian film The Snow Walker.

Bublé also played himself in a 2009 episode of Corner Gas.

The Canadian Screen Award will be added to Bublé’s trophy shelf with his American Music Award, four Grammys and 14 JUNOs.

JANN is nominated for Best Comedy Series and Arden is up for Best Lead Actress, Comedy at the Canadiian Screen Awards, which air Sunday.