Michael Jackson Biopic Lands Distributor

The Michael Jackson biopic announced in November 2019 has found a distributor.

Lionsgate said Monday it has signed on to the project, which comes from Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and was penned by screenwriter John Logan (Aviator, Gladiator).

According to a press release from the studio, Michael “will give audiences an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

The film is being made with the cooperation of Jackson’s family, so it’s not clear if it will include the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse against the singer. (He settled a civil suit and was found not guilty after a criminal trial.)

Jackson died in 2009 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. He was 50.

News of a distributor for Michael more than two years after the biopic was announced means it is closer to becoming a reality. There has been no word on casting or a release date.

“Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema,” the singer’s mother Katherine Jackson said, in a release. “As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen.”