Michael Jackson Biopic Set To Begin Production

Production is set to begin later this year on Michael, a biopic about the life of Michael Jackson.

According to Deadline, Antoine Fuqua will direct the film from a script by John Logan (Spectre).

Before making films like Training Day and The Equalizer, Fuqua helmed music videos for a long list of artists, including Prince (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”), Stevie Wonder (“For Your Love”), Lil Wayne (“Mirror”), Toni Braxton (“Another Sad Love Song”) and Coolio (“Gangsta’s Paradise”).

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” Fuqua said, in a statement. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.

“His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

Among the producers is Graham King, who produced the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the 2014 film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

“Antoine’s films provide personal perspectives of larger-than-life characters that continuously captivate global audiences,” King said, in a statement. “I’m confident that Antoine will make an exceptional and compelling film that will both celebrate and give profound new insights into the life of the King of Pop."

Also producing are John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson’s estate. But, Deadline cited sources as saying the allegations against the pop star of sexual misconduct involving young boys will be addressed.

“We’ve heard the film might start later in his life, and then look back on the upbringing that forged his incredible talent and work ethic,” the outlet reported, “along with the damage it inflicted that ultimately makes Jackson a tragic musical figure.”

Jackson died in 2009 at 50.

A release date for Michael has not been announced.

Since Bohemian Rhapsody, there have been biopics for Elton John (Rocketman) and the late Elvis Presley (Elvis) and Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance With Somebody). A Madonna biopic is also in the pipeline.