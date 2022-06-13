Michael Jackson's Eldest Children Appear On Tonys

The late Michael Jackson’s eldest children made a rare appearance together Sunday at the Tony Awards.

Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., 25, and Paris Jackson, 24, introduced a performance by the cast of MJ: The Musical, which uses their father’s iconic songs.

“A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever,” said Prince. “And who are we to disagree?

“But what people may not know is that he loved musicals, on film and on the stage.”

Prince said MJ, which was up for Best Musical, “looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”

He and his sister were born to Debbie Rowe, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999. (Rowe, who said she was artificially inseminated, gave full custody of the children to the singer.) Jackson also has son Prince Michael Jackson II, who was born via an unidentified surrogate.

Jackson died of an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine in 2009. He was 50.