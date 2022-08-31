Michael Stipe Song Released On Climate-Friendly Vinyl

Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has announced he will release his 2018 debut solo single “Future, If Future” on the world’s first commercially available bioplastic 12” vinyl.

Only 500 copies of the record, which also has Beatie Wolfe’s “Oh My Heart,” will be available when it goes on sale Sept. 2.

The project comes from Evolution Music and will benefit musician Brian Eno’s climate emergency charity EarthPercent.

In a release, Stipe said: “I’m thrilled to be working with EarthPercent and Evolution Music on this release, imagining positive innovation through action. Simply showing that this type of solution-based project is possible opens pathways to a brighter future.”

Stipe, 62, has released a number of collections of music since R.E.M. disbanded in 2011. He released “Future, If Future” in support of the March For Our Lives protest in 2018 in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school.