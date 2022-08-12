Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault

Michelle Branch is facing a domestic assault charge after slapping her estranged husband, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.

The 39-year-old singer was arrested Thursday in Nashville after allegedly admitting that she slapped Carney in the face “one to two times” during an argument. Police were called to the couple's residence shortly after 2 a.m. local time.

Carney had no visible injuries, officers noted. Branch was released on $1,000 bail and has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

News of the arrest, first reported by TMZ, comes only hours after Branch confirmed that she split from Carney after three years of marriage. In a tweet she later deleted, the singer accused him of cheating.

Branch and Carney have son Rhys, 4, and six-month-old daughter Willie.