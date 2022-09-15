Michelle Branch Opens Up About Assault On Husband Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch has said assaulting her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, was “not the finest moment of my life.”

The singer was arrested on Aug. 11 after she admitted that she slapped Carney in the face “one to two times” during an argument. The charge was later dropped by prosecutors.

“What went down was so unfortunate, it was like the worst night of my life,” Branch said during an appearance on an episode of the Tamron Hall Show airing Thursday.

“To have to have that out in the world as I’m getting ready to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is be honest about what I’m going through and what’s going on. And, you know, I’m not the first person to have gone through this.”

Branch wanted it known: “I don’t condone violence.”

News of her arrest came only hours after Branch tweeted – and then deleted – an accusation that Carney cheated on her. The couple, who have two children, briefly separated.

Branch said she and Carney are currently attending therapy in hopes of repairing their marriage. “It’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time,” she said.

The Black Keys are scheduled to perform in Vancouver on Oct. 3.