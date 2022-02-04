Michelle Branch, Pat Carney Welcome Baby No. 2

Singer Michelle Branch and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney welcomed their second child together on Wednesday.

“So completely smitten!,” Branch, 38, tweeted about daughter Willie Jacquet, who weighed in at 7lbs. 5oz.

According to E! News, which was first to report the birth, the girl’s first name comes from Carney’s grandmother Willie Madge Slate. Her middle name is the maiden name of Branch’s mother Peggy.

The couple already has son Rhys James, 3, and Branch has 16-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her marriage to Teddy Landau.

Branch and Carney, 41, announced last August that they were expecting. They tied the knot in 2019.