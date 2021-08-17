Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Expecting Baby No. 2

Michelle Branch and her husband, Patrick Carney of The Black Keys, are expecting their second child.

The 38-year-old singer shared the news in an Instagram post with a set of photos of freshly-baked scones.

“You know you’re pregnant when… Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself,” Branch captioned the pics. “[Carney] was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”

Branch revealed the sad news in December that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She and Carney, who tied the knot in 2019, already have son Rhys, who will be 3 this month. Branch also has 16-year-old daughter Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau.