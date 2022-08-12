Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years Of Marriage

Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are have called it quits after three years of marriage.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch, 39, said in a statement to media outlets on Thursday. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.

"With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The couple, who were married in April 2019, share son Rhys, 4, and six-month-old daughter Willie.

In a tweet she later deleted, Branch accused Carney of cheating. His band is currently on tour and will perform Sept. 6 in Toronto and Oct. 3 in Vancouver.

It was the second marriage for Branch, who has a teenaged daughter with musician Teddy Landau, and the third for Carney, who was married to Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009 and to Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016.