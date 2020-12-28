Michelle Branch Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage

Michelle Branch revealed Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage.

The 37-year-old singer, who married Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney last year, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet’ … to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!),” she wrote.

Branch added: “Between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire.

“5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line.”

Branch and Carney welcomed son Rhys in August 2018 and she has teenaged daughter Owen from her marriage to musician Teddy Landau.