Mick Fleetwood On Fleetwood Mac: 'We're Done'

Fleetwood Mac is probably done for good, Mick Fleetwood said Sunday.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of [Christine McVie],” the 75-year-old musician told the Los Angeles Times on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Following McVie’s death last November, Fleetwood shared a message on Instagram in which he wrote: “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you.”

Fleetwood joined Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow during the In Memoriam segment on Sunday’s Grammys show to honour McVie with a performance of her solo hit “Songbird.”

Fleetwood told the Times he plans to continue to perform but not as Fleetwood Mac. Bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn are also busy with their own projects.

“They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing,” he said, “finding people to play with.”