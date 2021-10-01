Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed At North Carolina Bar

The owner of a popular “dive bar” in Charlotte, North Carolina insists his staff had no idea they served one of the world’s biggest rock icons on Wednesday night.

Mick Jagger posted a photo on social media that shows him chilling on the patio of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon holding a bottle of beer. He captioned the shot: “Out and about last night in Charlotte NC.”

Several other patrons in the photo appear to be either oblivious or indifferent.

“He was in here and then he was gone,” Brian Wilson (presumably not the former Beach Boys singer) told The Charlotte Observer.

The Rolling Stones were in Charlotte to perform Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.