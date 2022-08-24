Mick Jagger Shares Moving Tribute To Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger marked the one-year anniversary of the death of bandmate Charlie Watts on Wednesday with a moving montage of photos.

“Thinking of Charlie today,” Jagger captioned the video, along with a blue heart emoji.

Backed by the Stones’ 1974 track “‘Till The Next Goodbye,” the montage ends with an audio clip of Jagger from his appearance last year on The Howard Stern Show.

“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour and we also were, outside of the band… we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times,” he said. “We loved sports: we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we would had other interests apart from just music.

“But of course I really miss Charlie so much.”

Watts died on Aug. 24, 2021 at 80.