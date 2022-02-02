Mickey Guyton To Sing U.S. Anthem At Super Bowl LVI

Mickey Guyton will bring a touch of country to “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LVI.

The country star was revealed Tuesday as this year’s U.S. anthem singer at the big game on Feb. 13.

“I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Guyton tweeted. "So excited to be singing the national anthem.”

Jhené Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of the kick-off.

Guyton is only the fourth country singer since 2010 to belt out the anthem at the Super Bowl – behind Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.

The 38-year-old released her debut album Remember Her Name last September and is up for three awards at this year’s Grammys, including Best Country Album.