Mickey Guyton Welcomes Baby Boy

Mickey Guyton shared news on Monday that she and husband Grant Savoy welcomed their first child together.

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” the country singer captioned a photo of the swaddled baby. “Welcome to the world Grayson!”

No additional details about the birth or the baby boy were disclosed.

Guyton, 37, announced in August that she was expecting. “My life completely changed in an instant,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time.”

Guyton and Savoy, a lawyer, were married in June 2017.

The singer earned a Best Country Solo Performance nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards for “Black Like Me,” which is included on her most recent EP Bridges.