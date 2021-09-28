Miguel, Nazanin Mandi Split After 17 Years

A rep for Miguel confirmed Monday that the singer and his wife Nazanin Mandi are no longer together.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” read a statement. "The couple both wish each other well.”

Miguel, 35, married Nazanin in Simi Valley, California in November 2018. “Yes, this was a long time coming,” the bride shared on Instagram at the time, “but timing is everything & we will continue to do things our way always & forever.”

Nazanin appeared in the video for Miguel’s song “So I Lie,” which premiered in April.