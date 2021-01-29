Mike D Selling Beastie Boys Memorabilia At Auction

Michael ‘Mike D’ Diamond of the Beastie Boys is auctioning off awards and other memorabilia to help feed children.

“I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years,” wrote Diamond. “Don’t get me wrong – I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at.”

The collection of items up for grabs includes RIAA Gold and Platinum sales awards for albums like Licensed to Ill, Paul’s Boutique and Check Your Head as well as the MTV VMAs trophies for “Intergalactic” and “Sabotage.” A set of limited edition Beastie Boys action figures is also going to auction.

Diamond, 55, said he gave the awards to his mother Hester, who died last year. “Sooooo we are selling some of the stuff that she had. I know the s**t is pricey and maybe you have none or very little interest. And that’s fine,” he wrote.

Funds raised in the Sotheby’s auction will be donated to Good Eats, which Diamond described as “an awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond.”