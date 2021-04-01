Mike Posner To Climb Mount Everest For Charity

Mike Posner says he will attempt to reach the top of Mount Everest next month to raise funds for the Detroit Justice Centre.

The 33-year-old “Cooler Than Me” singer said he was inspired to make the trek during his 2019 walk across the U.S.

“I’ve been waiting to tell you guys for SO LONG that this is what I’m up to,” Posner tweeted on Wednesday. “I started training to climb Mount Everest two weeks after I finished walking across America. It’s been 18 months of training!”

Posner is being coached by Jon Kedrowski, who has scaled the famous mountain several times.

“While my walk was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others,” Posner said in a video message.

A GoFundMe campaign with a $250,000 goal has been set up to collect donations for the Detroit Justice Centre.

Standing 8,848.86 metres, Everest is the tallest mountain above sea level. More than 300 people have died trying to reach the summit.