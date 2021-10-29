Mike Shinoda Talks About Whether Linkin Park Will Tour Again

Mike Shinoda says he doesn’t know if or when Linkin Park will tour again – but he knows for sure it won’t be with a hologram of the late Chester Bennington.

“Negative a million percent,” Shinoda said on Tuna on Toast with Stryker. “I hate the idea of doing a Linkin Park hologram thing. It’s awful.”

Linkin Park has not performed live since Bennington died in July 2017 (except for a tribute show a few months later) but Shinoda said it remains a possibility.

“For me, I’m like, 'Okay physically I could still tour.’ That part’s good. Hopefully that doesn’t change anytime soon,” he explained. "But now is not the time. We don’t have the focus on it. We don’t have the math worked out. And I don’t mean that by financially math, I mean that like emotional and creative math.”

Shinoda said he and his bandmates have set a high bar. “So there’s no… nothing has cleared the bar.”