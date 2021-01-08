Miley Cyrus, AJ McLean Mourning Loss Of Dogs

A pair of music stars are mourning the deaths of their beloved pets.

Miley Cyrus on Thursday shared a tribute to Mary Jane, a pitbull mix she had for nearly a decade. The dog lost her year-long battle with cancer.

“MJ was a true queen,” the heartbroken singer wrote in an Instagram post. “She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honour being her mom and best friend.”

In an Instagram Story, Cyrus said Mary Jane was a gift. “I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me. It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love.”

Earlier in the week, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys tweeted the sad news with fans that his dog Ozzy was being put to sleep on Wednesday.

“It’s killing me,” he admitted. “Daddy will miss you, Ozzy. You’ve been such an amazing best friend and family member. You will be missed so much and never, ever forgotten. I hope you see your big brother, Bernie, in puppy heaven. I love you & always will.”

McLean added a message for other pet owners. “Hug your pet today because they are family and bring so much joy into our hearts.”