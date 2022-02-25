Miley Cyrus Calls Russian Invasion Of Ukraine 'Heartbreaking'

Miley Cyrus said Thursday it was “heartbreaking” to wake up to news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This conflict can lead to many more deaths, another refugee crisis with so many forced to flee their homes and more,” the singer noted in a statement on social media. “I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence.”

Cyrus filmed the video for “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” her 2018 collaboration with Mark Ronson, in Ukraine’s capital – specifically on its landmark New Darnytskyi Bride over the Dnieper River.

“I had the most incredible experience filming ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ in Kyiv and will be forever grateful to the local community who welcomed me with open arms,” she recalled.

Cyrus joins a chorus of music stars who have shared reactions to the crisis in Ukraine. On Thursday, Canada’s The Weeknd said he was postponing his tour announcement due to the conflict. "i pray for everyone’s safety," he tweeted.