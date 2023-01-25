Miley Cyrus Celebrates No. 1 Debut Of 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate her new single “Flowers” debuting at No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart.

“Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” she tweeted. “This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”

The track, which comes from her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, tops the Billboard Hot 100 dated Jan. 27 and its Global 200 chart. It is the first song from Cyrus to go to No. 1 since “Wrecking Ball” a decade ago.

“Flowers” was clearly inspired by Cyrus’ relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, to whom she was briefly married. Released on his birthday, the song refers to the Malibu home they lost in a 2018 wildfire and goes on to respond to Bruno Mars’ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man,” which some Cyrus fans claim Hemsworth once dedicated to her.

Cyrus has not addressed fan theories about the song but her sister Brandi Cyrus did on her Your Favorite Thing podcast. “Miley’s new song, all the tea…and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good. The song did come out on his birthday—was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though,” she said. “The narratives are f**king hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out.

“I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth.”

Cyrus penned “Flowers” with ALDAE (aka Gregory Hein) and Michael Pollack. It was produced by Kid Harpoon (aka Thomas Hull) and Tyler Johnson.