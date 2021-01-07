Miley Cyrus Got Elton John To Play On Her Metallica Cover

Miley Cyrus has shared new details about her contribution to the forthcoming Metallica covers album.

During an appearance on a UK radio station, the singer revealed that Elton John plays piano on her version of the metal band’s 1991 track “Nothing Else Matters.”

“I’m so excited about this collaboration she told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. “I’m really stoked. I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me… I love when ingredients don’t quite fit or it seems like a concoction that no one would put together."

Cyrus has previously covered the song during her live performances.

The 28-year-old added that classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith also appear on the track, which was produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man).

It is not known when the Metallica covers collection will be released – or which other artists contributed to it.

Cyrus first mentioned her involvement in the project during a conversation with Rick Owens for Interview in October.