Miley Cyrus Is In No Rush To Tour Again

Miley Cyrus has admitted she has no burning desire to go on tour again.

"Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said in an interview for the June issue of British Vogue. "There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

Cyrus, 30, hasn’t done a full-fledged concert tour since the Bangerz Tour, which started in Vancouver in February 2014 and made stops in Montreal and Toronto. (She returned to Vancouver in December 2015 as part of an eight-city trek in support of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.)

“After the last show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t,’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire,” explained Cyrus.

“Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Cyrus said it’s “not natural” to try to please thousands of people at the same time. “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she said.

Steven Meisel for British Vogue

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cyrus reflected on some of the headline-grabbing moments in her career – like going nude for the “Wrecking Ball” video and twerking at the 2013 MTV VMAs.

“I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played,” she explained, referring to her titular role on Hannah Montana. “Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents.’ ‘I am who I am.’”

Cyrus told British Vogue she had “some guilt and shame” about the controversy she sparked.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged,” she said. “I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”