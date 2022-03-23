Miley Cyrus Misses Festival After Plane Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus was forced to cancel a performance Wednesday in Paraguay after the plane in which she was traveling was struck by lighting.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” the singer tweeted. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.

“We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

Cyrus included a video clip of lightning flashes outside an airplane window as well as a photo of what appears to be damage to the fuselage.

Cyrus was on her way to headline the second day of the Asunciónico festival. She performed this past weekend at Lollapalooza Chile and on Monday night in Bogotá, Colombia.