Miley Cyrus Reveals She Has COVID-19

Miley Cyrus revealed on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” the singer tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

Cyrus, 29, has been performing concerts in South America for the past week, including at Lollapalooza festivals in Chile and Brazil. On Wednesday, she was forced to cancel an appearance in Paraguay after the plane in which she was traveling was struck by lightning and had to make an emergency landing.

Cyrus was scheduled to perform Sunday at Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler’s Grammy-viewing party in Los Angeles. She said in a tweet that it “sucks” to have to miss the event.

“I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me!”

A number of music stars have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, including Justin Bieber, John Mayer, Elton John, Doja Cat and members of BTS.