Miley Cyrus Rings In New Year With Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus started 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction on live TV.

The 29-year-old was performing her 2009 anthem “Party in the U.S.A.” shortly after midnight on NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party when the straps of her silver top failed her. She managed to stay covered and then turned her back to the camera.

A trio of back-up singers filled in as Cyrus retreated backstage. She returned wearing a red blazer just in time to joke about the close-call by adding a word to the lyrics: “Everybody's definitely looking at me now!”

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

Cyrus performed several songs throughout the special, including her hit “Plastic Hearts” and a cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” She was joined by 24kGoldn on “We Can’t Stop,” by her sister Noah Cyrus for a rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and by Brandi Carlile for “The Story” and “The Climb.”

There were also performances by Saweetie (“Tap In,” “Icy Chain”), Jack Harlow (“SUVs (Black on Black),” “Whats Poppin" and “Industry Baby”), Anitta (“Faking Love”) and 24kGoldn (“More Than Friends”).

The show, which was broadcast from the parking lot of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo headquarters in Doral, Florida, opened with Cyrus and co-host Pete Davidson doing a custom version of Will Smith’s “Miami.”

Before wrapping up, Cyrus acknowledged the challenges of putting on a show during a pandemic. Scheduled performer Billie Joe Armstrong dropped out over COVID-19 concerns.

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” said Cyrus, "and that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us.

“We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity.”