Miley Cyrus Shares New Album Title, Release Date

Miley Cyrus announced Thursday that her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be out March 10.

The pop star teased the collection during her New Year’s Eve broadcast on Saturday, where she revealed the first single was titled “Flowers.” It drops Jan. 13.

Endless Summer Vacation is described in a release as a “love letter to L.A.” and “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.” It was produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson.

It is the first studio album from Cyrus since 2020’s Plastic Hearts.

Cyrus shared the album news along with a trailer. Check it out below: