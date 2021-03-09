Miley Cyrus Shows How Vaccines Will Bring Concerts Back

Miley Cyrus is urging fans to get vaccinated and showing them that live concerts could return sooner than later if they do.

The singer on Monday premiered a video for her new single “Angels Like You” that was shot on Feb. 7 during her Super Bowl tailgate show in Tampa.

“The audience here is fully vaccinated health care workers who have been fearlessly + tirelessly fighting COVID-19,” Cyrus explained in a note at the end of the video. “We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available.

“Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

The video, directed by Cyrus and Alana O’Herlihy, shows the singer dressed in a sparkling football uniform performing the track from her latest album Plastic Hearts. Check it out below: