Miley Cyrus To Perform For Healthcare Workers At Super Bowl

Miley Cyrus announced Sunday that she will do a pre-game show at Super Bowl LV for a special audience.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honoured guests before the game… Health care workers from Tampa and around the country,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

The TikTok Tailgate will bring together 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers. It will air on the TikTok app and on CBS on Feb. 7 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Cyrus adds star power to a Super Bowl that already includes Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performing the U.S. national anthem, H.E.R. singing “America the Beautiful” and Canada’s The Weeknd headlining the halftime show.