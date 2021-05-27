Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dies At 66

John Davis, one of the secret singers behind Milli Vanilli, died Monday of complications from COVID-19. He was 66.

"He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music,” his daughter Jasmin wrote on Facebook. “Please give him the last round of applause.”

Davis was one of the session singers who provided the vocals for Milli Vanilli’s debut All or Nothing and 1989 hit album Girl You Know It’s True. Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus were the faces of the pop duo. (Pilatus died of a drug overdose in 1998.)

David teamed up with Brad Howell, the other real voice of Milli Vanilli, to perform as The Real Milli Vanilli and released the 1991 album The Moment of Truth.