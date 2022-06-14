Millie Bobby Brown 'Sooooo Down' To Portray Halsey On Screen

Halsey says Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown would be the perfect person to portray them in a movie about their life – and Brown agrees.

Appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired on Monday, Halsey, 27, said Brown “would be great” because “it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike.”

The pop star added: “It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

In an Instagram Story, 18-year-old Brown shared a screen shot from The Tonight Show and wrote: “Sooooo down.”

To date, though, there has been no word of a biopic about Halsey.

Fans have been commenting on social media about Brown’s resemblance to Halsey for a long time. Earlier this month, Halsey tweeted: “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sister in something this is getting out of hand.”

At a music festival in New York City last weekend, Halsey covered Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which is enjoying new life thanks to its use in Season 4 of Stranger Things.