Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Star In A Britney Spears Biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has said she wants to portray Britney Spears in the inevitable biopic about the pop superstar – but Spears is quite on board.

In a segment that aired on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 18-year-old British star of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes was asked what’s on her career “bucket list.”

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney would be…” she replied. “Britney Spears.”

Spears, who was 18 when her debut album was released, went through a series of high-profile dramas when she was in her mid-20s and was placed in a conservatorship in 2008 that lasted 13 years.

Brown, who also rose to fame at an early age, said she understands some of what Spears lived through.

“Her story, first of all, resonates with me,” she explained. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of when she was younger … I see the scramble for words.

“And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

On Tuesday, Spears wrote in an Instagram post: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!"