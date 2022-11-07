Mimi Parker Of Low Dies At 55

Mimi Parker, one-half of indie rock band Low, died Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but … She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read a tweet. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020.

Early last month, her husband and Low partner Alan Sparhawk announced the cancellation of shows due to Parker’s health.

“We were hoping she would be healthy enough to do the UK/Europe tour we had planned for November,” he wrote in an Instagram post, “but it is clear that we should stay home and continue with treatment and care as she is still struggling.”

Born and raised in Minnesota, Parker played drums in her high school’s marching band. She and Sparhawk formed Low in 1993 with bassist John Nichols and released a debut album I Could Live in Hope the following year.

With four other bass players along the way, Low released another 12 studio albums. The most recent was last year’s Hey What.

Parker is survived by Sparhawk and their children Hollis and Cyrus.