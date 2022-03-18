Minnie Mouse Curates Lo-Fi Disney Songs Collection

Disney has unveiled a collection of some of its most iconic songs reimagined by top artists in the lo-fi genre.

Lofi Minnie: Focus, released Friday, includes “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King, “A Whole New World” (Aladdin), “Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid) and “Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2).

Lo-fi – or low-fidelity – music is recorded with imperfect notes, environmental noises and vinyl-life crackle. Although not new, its popularity surged during the pandemic as people found it helped with relaxation and concentration.

According to Disney, the album was curated by Minnie Mouse and features artists and producers like Eevee, Purrple Cat and Hippo Dreams.

“Disney and Minnie Mouse are a natural fit with lo-fi, especially with Minnie's interests in creativity, music, and wellness leaning into lo-fi's penchant for self-expression and its calming meditative properties,” the company said, in a release. “What attracted us to lo-fi is the ability to reimagine our songs in a completely new way that combines the soothing benefits of lo-fi with the wonder and nostalgia that Disney has to offer.

“Lo-fi and Disney are both a great source of comfort, so the two make for a perfect match.”

Check out "Un Poco Loco" from Coco below: