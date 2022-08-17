Miranda Lambert Among Artists Paying Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver

Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson are among the artists paying tribute to the late Billy Joe Shaver on a forthcoming collection of his songs.

The outlaw country singer-songwriter died in 2020 at 81.

Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, out Nov. 11, features Lambert’s take on “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)” and Nelson’s versions of “I’m Gonna Live Forever” ft. Lucinda Williams and “Georgia On A Fast Train.”

“Billy Joe Shaver’s songs were stories of his life; they were real, and they were raw,” reads a release about the project. “This album is a testament to Billy Joe’s words and the deep impact they had on so many wonderful songwriters and performers.”

Shaver’s debut album Old Five and Dimers Like Me came out in 1973 and was followed by 16 more. The subject of the 2004 documentary The Portrait of Billy Joe, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Check out the tracklist below:

Willie Nelson ft. Lucinda Williams - "I’m Gonna Live Forever"

Ryan Bingham ft. Nikki Lane - "Ride Me Down Easy"

Rodney Crowell - "Old Five And Dimers Like Me"

Miranda Lambert - "I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)"

Edie Brickell - "I Couldn’t Be Me Without You"

Nathaniel Rateliff - "You Asked Me To"

George Strait - "Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me"

Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell - "Honky Tonk Heroes"

Steve Earle - "Ain’t No God In Mexico"

Margo Price ft. Joshua Hedley - "Ragged Old Truck"

Willie Nelson - "Georgia On A Fast Train"

Allison Russell - "Tramp On Your Street"