Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans For Taking Selfies During Concert

Miranda Lambert is putting her boot down when it comes to fans interrupting her shows in order to get the perfect selfie.

During a recent performance at her Las Vegas residency in the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, the country music star had to stop singing "Tin Man" because some fans up front were too busy taking photos of themselves.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to Danny Mitchell, her keyboardist. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

Lambert received applause for putting these fans on blast, however, comments left on both TikTok and YouTube prove feelings are mixed about how she handled the situation.

Watch it all unfold below.