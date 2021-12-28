Miranda Lambert Debuts 'Y'all Means All' On 'Queer Eye'

Miranda Lambert continues to show she’s an ally of the LGBTQ community with the release of “Y'all Means All.”

The song was previewed in the official trailer for Season 6 of the streaming series Queer Eye, which stars Canada’s Antoni Porowski.

Lambert wrote in an Instagram post: “Here’s one last surprise for y’all this year! A new song ‘Y’all Means All’ will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!”

Earlier this year, Lambert hyped the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does” after it got the stamp of approval from her brother Luke and his husband Marc. (Lambert has said her 2011 song “All Kinds of Kinds” was inspired by her brother’s journey.)

The country star spoke to GLAAD about standing with the LGBTQ community.

“It’s very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to be, ‘This is who I am.' This is awesome,” she said. “Why did we care so much? This is just people being who they are.”