Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper Among 2023 Rock Hall Nominees

Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper and the late George Michael are among the artists nominated for induction this year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Also making the list are Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” said chairman John Sykes, in a release. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

More than half of the nominees – including Elliott, Lauper and Michael – are on the list for the first time.

To be eligible for induction, an act’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years earlier. This is the first year The White Stripes and Elliott are eligible.

Inductees will be announced in May. Fans can have their say via online voting and the top five artists will be considered along with ballots from Rock Hall voters.