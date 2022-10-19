Missy Elliott Honoured With Virginia Street Name

Missy Elliott returned to her birthplace this week for celebrations in her honour.

The 51-year-old hip hop icon was in Portsmouth, Virginia on Monday, where it was declared “Missy Elliott Day.” Joining her were Trey Songz, Timbaland and Pusha T.

Elliott also unveiled the new name for a portion of McLean St. – Missy Elliott Blvd.

“I’ve rode down that boulevard so many times,” she said, “so make sure y’all don’t get no misdemeanours on my street.”

Elliott shared a clip of the unveiling on social media.

#MISSYELLIOTTBLVD 😂🤣 Wait they told me pull the string but I was scared that sign was gonna hit somebody in the head😫 so I tugged it a lil bit and it got stuck🤷🏾‍♀️🤣 #757 P-TOWN pic.twitter.com/gRiubfOwpC — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 18, 2022

At Manor High School, from where Elliott graduated in 1990, the rap star was presented with a key to the city and treated to a “mega mix” of her hits by Norfolk State University’s marching band.

Elliott told the crowd: “I have always been told to dream big. I couldn’t have dreamed this big. Though I have accomplished many things, I have won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your home.”